Ellos son los nominados al Oscar 2024

La edición número 96 de los Oscars sin duda pinta para ser de lo más emocionante de los últimos años. Algo que se puede anticipar tras la celebración de los Golden Globes Awards y los Critics’ Choice Awards, entregas en las que las estrellas más importantes del firmamento de Hollywood se dieron cita para celebrar lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Es por eso que para la gala del Oscar 2024 las expectativas son altas, pues además de que se trata de la entrega de premios más importante del mundo del cine a nivel internacional, las películas que han sido consideradas a llevarse una estatuilla cuentan con grandes legiones de fans apoyándolas detrás. Y mientras esperamos a que llegue el 10 de marzo, día en el que el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles se vista de gala para albergar esta esperada ceremonia, los actores Jack Quaid y Zazie Beez ya han dado a conocer la lista de nominados a los Oscars 2024, entre los que destaca el filme Oppenheimer, que obtuvo 13 nominaciones, y Poor Things, con 12, por lo que podemos anticipar que esta edición va a estar llena de sorpresas y emociones de todo tipo, eso sin mencionar el derroche de glamour en la alfombra roja. Sin más, te compartimos la lista de nominados de este año.

VER GALERÍA

MÁS NOTICIAS COMO ÉSTA:

Best Picture (Mejor Película)

American Fiction

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

The Holdovers

Best Actor (Mejor Actor)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rust

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

VER GALERÍA

Best Actress (Mejor Actriz)

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall

Annette Benning, Nyad

Best Director (Mejor Director)

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

Best Original Song (Mejor Canción Original)

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

It Never Went Away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot

Best Supporting Actor (Mejor Actor de Reparto)

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress (Mejor Actriz de Reparto)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Best International Feature (Mejor Película Extranjera)

The Zone of Interest (UK)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

Io capitano (Italy)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

Best Original Score (Mejor Banda Sonora)

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Poor Things

Best Costume Design (Mejor Diseño de vestuario)

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Killers of the Flower Moon

VER GALERÍA

Best Film Editing (Mejor Edición)

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography (Mejor Fotografía)

El Conde, Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Best Production Design (Mejor Diseño de Producción)

Poor Things

Napoleon

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Visual Effects (Mejores Efectos Visuales)

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Napoleon

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Best Documentary Feature (Mejor Documental)

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Four Daughters

20 Days In Mariupol

To Kill A Tiger

The Eternal Memory

Best Documentary Short Subject (Mejor Corto Documental)

The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Animated Feature (Mejor Película Animada)

The Boy and the Heron

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Best Animated Short Film (Mejor Corto Animado)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Hair and Makeup (Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado)

Golda

Society Of The Snow

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Maestro

Best Adapted Screenplay (Mejor Guion Adaptado)

The Zone Of Interest

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay (Mejor Guion Original)

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

May December

Maestro

Best Live-Action Short Film (Mejor Cortometraje)

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

VER GALERÍA