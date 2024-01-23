Ellos son los nominados al Oscar 2024

La edición número 96 de los Oscars sin duda pinta para ser de lo más emocionante de los últimos años. Algo que se puede anticipar tras la celebración de los Golden Globes Awards y los Critics’ Choice Awards, entregas en las que las estrellas más importantes del firmamento de Hollywood se dieron cita para celebrar lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Es por eso que para la gala del Oscar 2024 las expectativas son altas, pues además de que se trata de la entrega de premios más importante del mundo del cine a nivel internacional, las películas que han sido consideradas a llevarse una estatuilla cuentan con grandes legiones de fans apoyándolas detrás. Y mientras esperamos a que llegue el 10 de marzo, día en el que el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles se vista de gala para albergar esta esperada ceremonia, los actores Jack Quaid y Zazie Beez ya han dado a conocer la lista de nominados a los Oscars 2024, entre los que destaca el filme Oppenheimer, que obtuvo 13 nominaciones, y Poor Things, con 12, por lo que podemos anticipar que esta edición va a estar llena de sorpresas y emociones de todo tipo, eso sin mencionar el derroche de glamour en la alfombra roja. Sin más, te compartimos la lista de nominados de este año.
Best Picture (Mejor Película)
American Fiction
Anatomy Of A Fall
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
The Holdovers
Best Actor (Mejor Actor)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rust
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Actress (Mejor Actriz)
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall
Annette Benning, Nyad
Best Director (Mejor Director)
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
Best Original Song (Mejor Canción Original)
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
I’m Just Ken, Barbie
It Never Went Away, American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot
Best Supporting Actor (Mejor Actor de Reparto)
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress (Mejor Actriz de Reparto)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Best International Feature (Mejor Película Extranjera)
The Zone of Interest (UK)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
Io capitano (Italy)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
Best Original Score (Mejor Banda Sonora)
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Poor Things
Best Costume Design (Mejor Diseño de vestuario)
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Napoleon
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Film Editing (Mejor Edición)
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Holdovers
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Cinematography (Mejor Fotografía)
El Conde, Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
Best Production Design (Mejor Diseño de Producción)
Poor Things
Napoleon
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Visual Effects (Mejores Efectos Visuales)
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Napoleon
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Best Documentary Feature (Mejor Documental)
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Four Daughters
20 Days In Mariupol
To Kill A Tiger
The Eternal Memory
Best Documentary Short Subject (Mejor Corto Documental)
The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner
Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Best Animated Feature (Mejor Película Animada)
The Boy and the Heron
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Best Animated Short Film (Mejor Corto Animado)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Hair and Makeup (Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado)
Golda
Society Of The Snow
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Maestro
Best Adapted Screenplay (Mejor Guion Adaptado)
The Zone Of Interest
Oppenheimer
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
Best Original Screenplay (Mejor Guion Original)
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
May December
Maestro
Best Live-Action Short Film (Mejor Cortometraje)
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar