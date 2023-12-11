La lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024

La cuenta regresiva comenzó para la realización de la 81 edición de los Golden Globes, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de enero en el reconocido Hotel Beverly Hilton, de la ciudad de Los Ángeles. El glamour de Hollywood se impondrá así en esta esperada ceremonia, la cual premiará a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, una cita tan esperada con la que se inaugura de manera oficial la temporada de premios. En esta ocasión, los filmes Oppenheimer, de Christopher Nolan, así como Barbie, de Greta Gerwig, acapararon las nominaciones en las principales categorías. De hecho, tanto Margot Robbie como Ryan Gosling tienen menciones por su participación en esta película, la cual competirá con otras como Killers of the Flower Moon, de Martin Scorsese, otra de las favoritas para esta edición. A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados a esta importante gala.

Mejor Película (Drama)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Mejor Actriz (Drama)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor Actor (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor Guion

Barbie, Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese

Past Lives, Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

Mejor Banda Sonora

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Canción Original

Addicted to Romance, de Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me

Dance the Night, de Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa y Caroline Ailin - Barbie

I'm Just Ken, de Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Peaches de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond y John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom de Lenny Kravitz - Rustin

What Was I Made For? de Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Mejor Película (No idioma inglés)

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie de Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor Musical o Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Mejor Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Mejor Actriz (Drama)

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Mejor Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia)

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Musical, Comedia o Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor Actor de Reparto (Musical, Comedia o Drama)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succsession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Mejor Actriz (Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV)

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Mejor Actor (Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Mejor Comediante de Stand-Up en TV (Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV)

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer