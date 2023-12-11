La lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024

La cuenta regresiva comenzó para la realización de la 81 edición de los Golden Globes, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de enero en el reconocido Hotel Beverly Hilton, de la ciudad de Los Ángeles. El glamour de Hollywood se impondrá así en esta esperada ceremonia, la cual premiará a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, una cita tan esperada con la que se inaugura de manera oficial la temporada de premios. En esta ocasión, los filmes Oppenheimer, de Christopher Nolan, así como Barbie, de Greta Gerwig, acapararon las nominaciones en las principales categorías. De hecho, tanto Margot Robbie como Ryan Gosling tienen menciones por su participación en esta película, la cual competirá con otras como Killers of the Flower Moon, de Martin Scorsese, otra de las favoritas para esta edición. A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados a esta importante gala.
MÁS NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS
- La reacción de Eva Mendes al ver a su marido Ryan Gosling convertido en Ken de 'Barbie'
- Margot Robbie y la Barbie en la que se inspiró para comenzar las premiers de la esperada cinta
Mejor Película (Drama)
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia)
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Mejor Actriz (Drama)
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Mejor Actor (Drama)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia)
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor Guion
Barbie, Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese
Past Lives, Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet y Arthur Harari
Mejor Banda Sonora
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Canción Original
Addicted to Romance, de Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me
Dance the Night, de Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa y Caroline Ailin - Barbie
I'm Just Ken, de Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Peaches de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond y John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom de Lenny Kravitz - Rustin
What Was I Made For? de Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie
Mejor Película Animada
The Boy and The Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Mejor Película (No idioma inglés)
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie de Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Mejor Musical o Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Mejor Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Mejor Actriz (Drama)
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Mejor Actor (Drama)
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia)
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Musical, Comedia o Drama)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor Actor de Reparto (Musical, Comedia o Drama)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succsession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Mejor Actriz (Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV)
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Mejor Actor (Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV)
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Mejor Comediante de Stand-Up en TV (Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV)
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer