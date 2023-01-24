Ellos son los nominados a los Oscars 2023

La entrega número 95 del Oscar, sin duda, pinta para convertirse en una de las más emocionantes de los últimos años. Algo que se puede anticipar tras la celebración de los Golden Globes y los Critic’s Choice Awards, en donde la lluvia de estrellas fue espectacular en cada una de ellas y en la que las emocionantes e inspiradoras reacciones de aquellos que lograron conquistar la gloria no dejaron a nadie indiferente. Es por eso que para la gala del Oscar de 2023 las expectativas son muy altas, pues sin duda se trata del evento más importante del cine a nivel internacional. Mientras esperamos a que llegue el domingo 12 de marzo, día en el que el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles se vista de fiesta, luego de los complicados años por la pandemia, y albergue nuevamente esta entrega, los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams han sido los encargados de dar a conocer la lista de nominados este año, entre los que destaca el filme Everything Everywhere All at Once, que se ha sido considerado en 11 categorías, entre ellas la de Mejor Película, así como el director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, quien ahora compite por Mejor Película animada por el filme Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro. Sin más, te compartimos la lista de nominados de este año.

VER GALERÍA

MÁS NOTICIAS COMO ÉSTA:

Best Picture (Mejor Película)

All Quiet of the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fablemans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor (Mejor Actor)

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser- The Whale

Paul Mescal- Aftersun

Bill Nighy- Living

Best Actress (Mejor Actriz)

Cate Blanchett - TÁR

Ana de Armas- Blonde

Andrea Reisborough- To Leslie

Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All at Once

VER GALERÍA

Best Director (Mejor Director)

Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans

Todd Field- TÁR

Ruben Ostlund- Triangle of Sadness

Best Original Song (Mejor Canción Original)

Applause - Tell it Like a Woman

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Natu Natu - RRR

This is a Life - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actress (Mejor Actriz de Reparto)

Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau- The Whale

Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor (Mejor Actor de Reparto)

Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin

Bryan Tyree Henry- Causeway

Judd Hirsch- The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All At Once

VER GALERÍA

Best International Feature (Mejor Película Extranjera)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Sound (Mejor Sonido)

All Quiet on The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top: Gun Maverick

Best Original Score (Mejor Banda Sonora)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Best Costume Design (Mejor Diseño de vestuario)

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Film Editing (Mejor Edición)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography (Mejor Fotografía)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

VER GALERÍA

Best Production Design (Mejor Diseño de Producción)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fablemans

Best Visual Effects (Mejores Efectos Visuales)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Documentary Feature (Mejor Documental)

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the bloodshed

Fore of Love

A House Made of Spilnters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject (Mejor Corto Documental)

The Elephant Whisperers

Halout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Animated Feature (Mejor Película Animada)

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Marcel The Shell With Shoes

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film (Mejor Corto Animado)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flyng Sailors

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me

Best Live-Action Short Film (Mejor Cortometraje)

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night Ride

Thee Red Suitcase

Best Hair and Makeup (Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado)

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Adapted Screenplay (Mejor Guion Adaptado)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay (Mejor Guion Original)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

VER GALERÍA