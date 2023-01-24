Ellos son los nominados a los Oscars 2023

La entrega número 95 del Oscar, sin duda, pinta para convertirse en una de las más emocionantes de los últimos años. Algo que se puede anticipar tras la celebración de los Golden Globes y los Critic’s Choice Awards, en donde la lluvia de estrellas fue espectacular en cada una de ellas y en la que las emocionantes e inspiradoras reacciones de aquellos que lograron conquistar la gloria no dejaron a nadie indiferente. Es por eso que para la gala del Oscar de 2023 las expectativas son muy altas, pues sin duda se trata del evento más importante del cine a nivel internacional. Mientras esperamos a que llegue el domingo 12 de marzo, día en el que el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles se vista de fiesta, luego de los complicados años por la pandemia, y albergue nuevamente esta entrega, los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams han sido los encargados de dar a conocer la lista de nominados este año, entre los que destaca el filme Everything Everywhere All at Once, que se ha sido considerado en 11 categorías, entre ellas la de Mejor Película, así como el director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, quien ahora compite por Mejor Película animada por el filme Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro. Sin más, te compartimos la lista de nominados de este año.
Best Picture (Mejor Película)
All Quiet of the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fablemans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Actor (Mejor Actor)
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser- The Whale
Paul Mescal- Aftersun
Bill Nighy- Living
Best Actress (Mejor Actriz)
Cate Blanchett - TÁR
Ana de Armas- Blonde
Andrea Reisborough- To Leslie
Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director (Mejor Director)
Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans
Todd Field- TÁR
Ruben Ostlund- Triangle of Sadness
Best Original Song (Mejor Canción Original)
Applause - Tell it Like a Woman
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Natu Natu - RRR
This is a Life - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actress (Mejor Actriz de Reparto)
Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau- The Whale
Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu- Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor (Mejor Actor de Reparto)
Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin
Bryan Tyree Henry- Causeway
Judd Hirsch- The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best International Feature (Mejor Película Extranjera)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best Sound (Mejor Sonido)
All Quiet on The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top: Gun Maverick
Best Original Score (Mejor Banda Sonora)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fablemans
Best Costume Design (Mejor Diseño de vestuario)
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Film Editing (Mejor Edición)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography (Mejor Fotografía)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR
Best Production Design (Mejor Diseño de Producción)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fablemans
Best Visual Effects (Mejores Efectos Visuales)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Documentary Feature (Mejor Documental)
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the bloodshed
Fore of Love
A House Made of Spilnters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Subject (Mejor Corto Documental)
The Elephant Whisperers
Halout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Animated Feature (Mejor Película Animada)
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel The Shell With Shoes
Puss in Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Animated Short Film (Mejor Corto Animado)
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flyng Sailors
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me
Best Live-Action Short Film (Mejor Cortometraje)
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le pupille
Night Ride
Thee Red Suitcase
Best Hair and Makeup (Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado)
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Adapted Screenplay (Mejor Guion Adaptado)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay (Mejor Guion Original)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fablemans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness