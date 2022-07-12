Emmy 2022: conoce a todos los nominados de este año

Los Emmy 2022 ya están a la vuelta de la esquina, por lo que los amantes de la televisión, las series y las entregas de premios no podrían estar más emocionados. De hecho, ya se ha dado conocer la lista de nominados de las distintas categorías y como era de esperarse la lista es muy diversa, por lo que sin duda la ceremonia promete para ser de lo más emocionante. Títulos como Euphoria, Severance, Pahcinko y Peace Maker, son algunas de las series que desde hace unos meses ya sonaban como favoritas; sin embargo se han sumado otros títulos que bien podría convertirse en los grandes ganadores de la noche como Ted Lasso, serie que el año pasado arrasó en la entrega llevándose incluso el premio a Mejor Actor, gracias al trabajo que ha realizado Jason Sudeikis cómo protagonista, y que por cierto este año vuelve a repetir en la categoría de comedia. Los Emmy 2022 se llevarán a cabo el próximo 12 de septiembre en Los Ángeles, California, una velada que promete muchas emociones y por supuesto, un derroche de glamour durante la alfombra roja gracias a la lluvia de estrellas que se darán cita en esta noche tan especial. Conoce a todos los nominados a continuación:

SERIE DE DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Jeremy Strong - Succession

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjakets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

John Turturro - Severance

Christopher Walken - Severance

Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bil Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan - Marvelos Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Toni Collette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - Ozark

Lili James - Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Amanda Saefried - The Dropout

ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Adrien Brody - Succession

James Cromwell - Succession

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Arian Moayed - Succession

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

Will Poulter - Dopesick

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick

Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick

SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY

The Daily Show con Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER

Late night with Seth Myers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

Ru’Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

