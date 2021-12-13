Ya está aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes

Todavía no acaba el año pero se comienzan a calentar motores para la red carpet season que tradicionalmente da inicio las primeras semanas del año. Como es costumbre, los Golden Globe Awards serán los que abrán las entregas más importantes de la industria, y ya han dado a conocer su lista de nominados. Premiando a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, este año los Golden Globes tendrán un aspecto diferente, pues todavía hay muchas dudas sobre su transmisión. Aunque todavía no se tiene claro cómo se llevará a cabo la ceremonia del 9 de enero, la emoción alrededor de las nominaciones no ha faltado. ¿Quieres saber si tu favorito ha sido considerado? Aquí la lista completa de nominados.
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O DE COMEDIA
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O DE COMEDIA
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN PELÍCULA
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN DE DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Other Woman
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villenueve, Dune
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN PELÍCULA
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
MEJOR GUION DE PELÍCULA
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MEJOR MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE LENGUA EXTRANJERA
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
King Richard, "Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto, "Dos Oruguitas"— Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast, "Down to Joy" — Van Morrison
Respect, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, "No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish, Finnea