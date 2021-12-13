Ya está aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes El Juego del Calamar, WandaVision y The Great son solo algunas de las producciones nominadas

Todavía no acaba el año pero se comienzan a calentar motores para la red carpet season que tradicionalmente da inicio las primeras semanas del año. Como es costumbre, los Golden Globe Awards serán los que abrán las entregas más importantes de la industria, y ya han dado a conocer su lista de nominados. Premiando a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, este año los Golden Globes tendrán un aspecto diferente, pues todavía hay muchas dudas sobre su transmisión. Aunque todavía no se tiene claro cómo se llevará a cabo la ceremonia del 9 de enero, la emoción alrededor de las nominaciones no ha faltado. ¿Quieres saber si tu favorito ha sido considerado? Aquí la lista completa de nominados.

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O DE COMEDIA

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O DE COMEDIA

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN PELÍCULA

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN DE DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Other Woman

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN PELÍCULA

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

MEJOR GUION DE PELÍCULA

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MEJOR MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE LENGUA EXTRANJERA

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

King Richard, "Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, "Dos Oruguitas"— Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, "Down to Joy" — Van Morrison

Respect, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, "No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish, Finnea