Los nominados al Oscar 2020

La espera por fin terminó y está mañana se han dado a conocer a los nominados a los premios Oscar, uno de los reconocimientos más anhelados en el mundo del cine internacional. Como era de esperarse, la película Joker lidera este año al ser considerada en 11 categorías, entre las que destacan Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Actor, para Joaquin Phoenix. Le siguen muy de cerca The Irishman, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood y 1917 con 10 nominaciones cada una y Parasite, que destacó en cinco categorías, entre ellas Mejor Película Extranjera, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Película. Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johanson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron son tan solo algunas de las estrellas de la pantalla grande que también se encuentran entre los nominados. Cabe destacar que la representación de México en la entrega, este año corre a cargo de Rodrigo Prieto, en la categoría de Mejor Fotografía por su participación en The Irishman. La gala se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 9 de febrero y se ha anunciado que por segundo año consecutivo no habrá un presentador principal.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johansson
Saoirse Ronan
Charlize Theron
Renée Zellweger
Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Adam Driver
Joaquin Phoenix
Jonathan Pryce
Mejor Dirección
Martin Scorsese, por The Irishman
Todd Phillips, por Joker
Sam Mendes, por 1917
Quentin Tarantino, por Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, por Parasite
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern
Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
Mejor Vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Woman
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Mejor Banda Sonora
Joker
Little Woman
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Montaje de Sonido
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford V Ferrari
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Mejor Película Extranjera
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Dolor y Gloria
Parasite
Mejor Fotografía
Rodrigo Prieto, por The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, por Joker
Jarin Blaschke por The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, por 1917
Robert Richardson, por Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Mejor Película Animada
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Toy Story 4
Missing Link
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Woman
The Two Popes
Mejor Gión Original
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Canción
(I’m gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John) - Rocketman
Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) - Harriet
Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) - Frozen II
I'm Standing With You (Diane Warren) - Breakthrough
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Randy Newman) - Toy Story 4
Mejor Diseño de Producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejores Efectos Especiales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion Kings
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
1917
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Mejor Documental
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you're a girl)
Life overtakes me
St.Louis Superman
Walk run cha-cha
Mejor Montaje
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
