Los nominados al Oscar 2020

La espera por fin terminó y está mañana se han dado a conocer a los nominados a los premios Oscar, uno de los reconocimientos más anhelados en el mundo del cine internacional. Como era de esperarse, la película Joker lidera este año al ser considerada en 11 categorías, entre las que destacan Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Actor, para Joaquin Phoenix. Le siguen muy de cerca The Irishman, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood y 1917 con 10 nominaciones cada una y Parasite, que destacó en cinco categorías, entre ellas Mejor Película Extranjera, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Película. Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johanson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron son tan solo algunas de las estrellas de la pantalla grande que también se encuentran entre los nominados. Cabe destacar que la representación de México en la entrega, este año corre a cargo de Rodrigo Prieto, en la categoría de Mejor Fotografía por su participación en The Irishman. La gala se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 9 de febrero y se ha anunciado que por segundo año consecutivo no habrá un presentador principal.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renée Zellweger

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Jonathan Pryce

Mejor Dirección

Martin Scorsese, por The Irishman

Todd Phillips, por Joker

Sam Mendes, por 1917

Quentin Tarantino, por Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, por Parasite

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

Mejor Vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Woman

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Mejor Banda Sonora

Joker

Little Woman

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Montaje de Sonido

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford V Ferrari

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Mejor Película Extranjera

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Dolor y Gloria

Parasite

Mejor Fotografía

Rodrigo Prieto, por The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, por Joker

Jarin Blaschke por The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, por 1917

Robert Richardson, por Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Mejor Película Animada

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Toy Story 4

Missing Link

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Woman

The Two Popes

Mejor Gión Original

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Canción

(I’m gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John) - Rocketman

Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) - Harriet

Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) - Frozen II

I'm Standing With You (Diane Warren) - Breakthrough

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Randy Newman) - Toy Story 4

Mejor Diseño de Producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejores Efectos Especiales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion Kings

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Mejor Documental

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saria

A Sister

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you're a girl)

Life overtakes me

St.Louis Superman

Walk run cha-cha

Mejor Montaje

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite