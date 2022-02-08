Ellos son los nominados a los Oscars 2022

Luego de dos años sumamente complicados para Hollywood debido a la pandemia, las entregas de premios comienzan a retomar su curso en medio de un ambiente de cambios y transformaciones para la industria del cine, que ha visto como las plataformas de streaming han comenzado a acaparar la atención del público. En medio de ese contexto, los Oscars intentan recuperar ese aire de tradición que tanto ha caracterizado a esta gala, sobre todo después de que en 2021 se llevó a cabo sin público presente y con un discreto desfiles de estrellas, algo que sin duda se tradujo en la dramática caída en los números de audiencia, convirtiéndose en la gala menos vista en la historia del Oscar.
Sin embargo, el 2022 pinta para ser un gran año para los Oscars, algo que ya se anticipa gracias a las nominaciones que fueron reveladas finalmente la mañana de este martes 8 de febrero por Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan, en donde como era de esperarse algunas predicciones se han cumplido, mientras que algunas de las postulaciones han tomado por sorpresa a propios y extraños. Es así que todo comienza a tomar forma y aunque en esta ocasión se llevarán a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo, un poco más tarde que de costumbre, las expectativas de los amantes del cine están por los aires, pues sin duda todo el mundo espera el regreso de las grandes alfombras rojas y de la lluvia de estrellas que suele atraer esta gala.
A continuación, te compartimos la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t look up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz
Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional
Drive my Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
The hand of God (Italia)
Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragegy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción original
Be alive (King Richard)
Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow you do (Four Good Days)
Mejor largometraje animado
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
Don’t look up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, tick... Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor banda sonora original
Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel mothers
The Power of the Dog
Mejor sonido
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jessie Buckley (The lost daughter)
Judi Dench (West Side Story)
Ariana DeBose (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The dress
The long goodbye
On my mind
Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The windshield wiper
Mejor guion original
Belfast
Don’t look up
El método Williams
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
La hija oscura
The Power of the Dog
