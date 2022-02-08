Ellos son los nominados a los Oscars 2022 Las películas The power of the dog y Dune lideran la lista de nominaciones con 12 y 11 postulaciones

Luego de dos años sumamente complicados para Hollywood debido a la pandemia, las entregas de premios comienzan a retomar su curso en medio de un ambiente de cambios y transformaciones para la industria del cine, que ha visto como las plataformas de streaming han comenzado a acaparar la atención del público. En medio de ese contexto, los Oscars intentan recuperar ese aire de tradición que tanto ha caracterizado a esta gala, sobre todo después de que en 2021 se llevó a cabo sin público presente y con un discreto desfiles de estrellas, algo que sin duda se tradujo en la dramática caída en los números de audiencia, convirtiéndose en la gala menos vista en la historia del Oscar.

Sin embargo, el 2022 pinta para ser un gran año para los Oscars, algo que ya se anticipa gracias a las nominaciones que fueron reveladas finalmente la mañana de este martes 8 de febrero por Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan, en donde como era de esperarse algunas predicciones se han cumplido, mientras que algunas de las postulaciones han tomado por sorpresa a propios y extraños. Es así que todo comienza a tomar forma y aunque en esta ocasión se llevarán a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo, un poco más tarde que de costumbre, las expectativas de los amantes del cine están por los aires, pues sin duda todo el mundo espera el regreso de las grandes alfombras rojas y de la lluvia de estrellas que suele atraer esta gala.

A continuación, te compartimos la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t look up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)

Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor película internacional

Drive my Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

The hand of God (Italia)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragegy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Mejor cortometraje documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor canción original

Be alive (King Richard)

Dos oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow you do (Four Good Days)

Mejor largometraje animado

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor montaje

Don’t look up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, tick... Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel mothers

The Power of the Dog

Mejor sonido

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley (The lost daughter)

Judi Dench (West Side Story)

Ariana DeBose (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The windshield wiper

Mejor guion original

Belfast

Don’t look up

El método Williams

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

La hija oscura

The Power of the Dog

