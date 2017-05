Esta pequeña está desafiando todos los estereotipos para cumplir su sueño

Scrollllll to the right to see the second video! 🙌🏻Finally initiating the shifting of her weight independently!! This is the beginning of it people!! 🙌🏻😭😭 She's been working so hard, we try this every day and today was her first time doing this for me! #SDRchangeslives #FinleysSDRstory

A post shared by finley + christina (@fifiandmo) on May 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT